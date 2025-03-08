FORECAST: Got outdoor plans? Weather this weekend will be beautiful

Here is your forecast for Saturday, March 8th, 2025.

This morning we are starting off in the 50s for most of SWFL, but the cool temperatures won't last long. Winds out of the southwest between 5-10 mph will warm us into the lower 80s for the afternoon alongside lots of sunshine.

If you're heading to Naples to cheer on FC Naples's inaugural match, weather will be clear and mild with temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

Sunday will start off with fog, due to increasing moisture ahead of our next cold front. Once the fog clears out, we can expect lots of sunshine for Sunday but it will be windier in the afternoon with gusts to 20 mph out of the southwest. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low and mid-80s.

Monday, keep the rain gear close as scattered showers and storms move through in the morning. Monday will also be windy with gusts to 30 mph, higher gusts potentially in thunderstorms. We'll be tracking that system live for you on Fox 4.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

