PREPARE THE PITCH: FC Naples gears up for its first-ever game and the impacts here locally are long-lasting

NAPLES, Fla. — FC Naples has its first-ever game on Saturday and you can watch it live on Fox 4.

Bob Moreno, FC Naples CEO, says they couldn't have done it without the community.

Hear what Moreno has to say about the lasting impacts:

"The county government, the county commissioners, CCSO — the Sheriff's Office, Greater Naples Fire, EMS, everybody's come together over the last six months, meeting weekly to get this ready," said Moreno. "This is not something only FC Naples has done."

He says the stadium is almost sold out for the first game.

Moreno says the impact locally has gone further than just showing up for games because much of their staff is local and they are playing in the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, a popular complex for youth soccer.

"We've hired a lot of people here locally for game day. There's over 50 to 60 staff whenever you work on game day, and honestly, the biggest thing is the impact on the youth and just the excitement to be able to do something on Saturday night that's never been done here before," said Moreno.

If you can't make it to this game, you don't have to miss out on the excitement, you can watch the game live from the comfort of your home only on Fox 4.

Plus, the players will be back on the pitch on March 15.