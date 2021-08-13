FORECAST: Fred will bring increased rain chances & wind to the area this weekend

FORECAST:

Higher rain chances and cooler temperatures are expected this weekend with Fred moving close to the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms across the area on Saturday with increasing rain chances through the day Saturday. Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s with a breezy easterly wind at 10-20 mph with some occasional higher gusts. Winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning with showers and storms continuing across the area we will be monitoring a threat for severe weather with the possibility of isolated tornadoes in Fred's rain bands. Fred will lift north of the area on Sunday, but lingering moisture will keep rain chances high on Sunday.

Next week, we get back to a typical pattern with an onshore wind leading to storm chances both in the morning and afternoon through Wednesday. High temps will return to around 90 to the low 90s with lows in the upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

For the latest on Fred click HERE

We are also watching Invest 95L east of the Lesser Antilles which has a HIGH chance for development in the next 5 days.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

