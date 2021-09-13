FORECAST: Expect another round of pm storms to start your work week

FORECAST:

It will become partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with low temperatures dropping into the mid 70s. Monday will once again feature afternoon and evening showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Afternoon and evening storms will continue through Wednesday with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s before upper level wind shifts again. Morning as well as afternoon rain and storms are possible next Thursday through the weekend with more cloud cover. Lows will be in the mid 70s with highs in the low 90s as we head into next weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas. Updates can be found here

They are also monitoring four other areas for possible development. Details on these systems can be found here

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

