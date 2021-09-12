Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the SWFL Gulf

FIRST UPDATE 9/12/21 11 AM

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the SW Gulf this morning and will track parallel to the coast of Mexico and Texas in the coming days. This storm will produce significant rainfall for portions of the Texas coast from Brownsville to Beaumont with flooding possible. Portions of SW Louisiana will also see the potential for flooding rainfall. Tropical storm-force winds will also be possible this week as it moves northward along the coast.

The storm is expected to slow down as it moves toward the upper Texas coast and this will only enhance the threat for significant flooding in southeast Texas. This area has a history of dealing

with flooding rainfall from tropical storms and hurricanes such as Imelda, Harvey and Allison.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY