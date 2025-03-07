FORECAST: Chilly start, warm finish

Here is your forecast for Friday, March 7th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up chilly this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s in some spots. This afternoon we will quickly warm up to around 80° which is right at our average for this time of the year. The wind will be light today starting out of the northeast and quickly become southeast by lunchtime and by the time we reach the afternoon it will gust out of the west 10-15mph.

Tonight, a few passing clouds and cool with temperatures in the falling into the mid to upper 50s.

We have a warm weekend on the way with highs in the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be a bit breezy with the winds gusting up to 20mph. Our next chance of rain arrives on Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

