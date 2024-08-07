FORECAST: Breezy day but drier

Here is your forecast for Wednesday August 7th.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 80s along the coast with upper 70s inland. There are a few showers around early, but this afternoon our rain chances are down from yesterday with only a 30-40% chance of an isolated shower or storm. It will be breezy again today with the wind out of the west gusting 20-25mph. The afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s which is right at our average for this time of year.

Tomorrow, we will see a very similar forecast as today with rain chances staying near 30-40%. Looking ahead to the weekend, we will get back to our summertime pattern of sunshine early with afternoon storms possible both days. Rain chances Saturday and Sunday will be between 50-60%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

