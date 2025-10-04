FORECAST: Breezy afternoon again, along with scattered storms

Here is your forecast for Saturday, October 4th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up to mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. While it won't be as windy as Friday, we will still be breezy with gusts to 25 to 30 mph.

A low over the Bahamas combined with a ridge of high pressure over the Carolinas is creating the strong pressure gradient and windy weather across SWFL. Those winds will taper on Sunday. In the meantime, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect through 2pm. Sunday.

Rain chances are bit higher this afternoon compared to the last few days, as atmospheric moisture increases. Peak storm chances will be between 3pm and 8pm.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

