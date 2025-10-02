Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Development possible near Florida this weekend?

Not to worry, SWFL. This will be a rainmaker for our neighbors in SEFL.
An area of low pressure may form along a remnant frontal boundary near the northwestern Bahamas and southern Florida during the next day or two. The chances are very low at just 10%.

Neither the GFS nor European models develop any circulation at the surface.

More than likely, this will be a rainmaker for Florida's East Coast, where a marginal threat for heavy rainfall is expected Saturday and Sunday with totals ranging from 2-5" through Sunday.

Any additional development is expected to be slow to occur as the system moves northwestward across the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf.

