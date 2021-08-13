FORECAST: Afternoon Storms Today Then All Eyes On Fred

FORECAST:

Waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with an ENE breeze 5-10 mph and a 60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Then all eyes will be on Fred over the weekend. Fred is expected to be a tropical storm near southwest Florida Saturday into Sunday. Heavy rain, flooding and isolated tornadoes are likely Saturday afternoon with the threat continuing into Sunday morning.

Currently southwest Florida is under a tropical storm watch and a flood watch for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Fred. You can find the lastest information HERE

They are also monitoring an area of low pressure located about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next day or two while moving toward the west or west-northwest at about 20 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 80 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 80 percent.

