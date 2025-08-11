BACK TO SCHOOL FORECAST: Dry start to the day, but storms arrive later

Here is your forecast for Monday, August11th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! It is back to school time and we are waking up dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Today we will see more sunshine than over the weekend and that will push our temperatures into the low 90s with a 70% chance of showers and storms. Those storms will start around 2PM inland and down in Collier counties before moving into Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties by 4PM.

Tomorrow we will wake up dry once again with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s. Just like today the highs will climb in the low to mid 90s, but the rain chance goes up tomorrow with an 80% chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon hours.

Looking at the rest of the week, I am trending the rain chances down each day and right now by Friday the storm chance is around 40%.

In the tropics, you are going to start hearing a lot about an area way across the Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands that is expected to develop into Erin in the days ahead. Right now, that chance stands at 90%. This system is a long, long way away and the computer models are indicating that we could have a hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic moving west later this week. It is simply way to early to know where this system will go or if it will impact anywhere in the U.S. Stay with us in the days ahead, but right now there is absolutely nothing to worry about.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

