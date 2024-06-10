'VIOLENT ATTACK': Man shot by police after 'mutilated' body found in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department says an officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after a man was shot & killed when he did not follow police commands. Officer say the man who died was holding a knife in one hand and a dismembered body part in the other.

The department says police responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Waltman Street on Sunday at 11:32 p.m. in reference to a female and 2 small children hiding in a car port.

When officers arrived, a woman told investigators that her husband, Willy Lumaine, 33, was actively killing their roommate at 2948 Grand Avenue.

Police say they saw an open door and blood trail in front of the house - which led to a perimeter setup around the home and verbal commands as they sought to locate Lumaine and any victims.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Lumaine began smashing through a window with a knife.

Officers say they then gave verbal commands for the man to drop the knife.

The man then climbed out of the window, according to the department, while holding a knife in one hand and what appeared to be a dismembered body part in the other.

While exiting the window, police say the man did not heed commands to drop the knife and he was shot by officers.

Aid was provided, but the man was declared dead by EMS.

Investigators say "it was evident that a violent attack had occurred inside the residence".

Officers say they discovered the roommate's "mutilated and dismembered" body inside and outside of the residence.

No other victims were located.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working with the Fort Myers Police Department, as this homicide investigation remains active.