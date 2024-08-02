LOCAL UDPATES: What communities are doing to help get your weekend Storm-Ready

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — The FOX 4 Weather team is working to keep you updated, as we continue to monitor the tropics. You can find those updates here.
Below are updates from local & state officials as they come into our newsroom.
6:30P
- The Downtown River Alliance has canceled Friday's Art Walk. Vendors and attendees were experiencing conditions that impacted tent setup and the featured art - leading to organizers calling off the event.
6:24P
- Hendry County has issued a local state of emergency.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for Hendry County related emergency alerts by texting “HENDRYFLA” to 888777.
- The Florida Division of Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for potential impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone 4. On Monday, August 1st, the Governor declared a state of emergency for 54 counties.
- You can pickup sandbags at two locations in Collier County: North Collier Regional Park in the Sun-N-Fun Lagoon parking lot & at Donna Fiala Eagles Lake Community Park. Bring your own shovel and/or trowel since shovels are limited. 10 bags per person. Supplies available while they last.