LOCAL UDPATES: What communities are doing to help get your weekend Storm-Ready

The latest from local and state officials regarding this weekend's weather to help you stay informed.
STORM READY FOX 4 HURRICANE 2024
SOUTHWEST, Fla. — The FOX 4 Weather team is working to keep you updated, as we continue to monitor the tropics. You can find those updates here.

Below are updates from local & state officials as they come into our newsroom.

6:30P

  • The Downtown River Alliance has canceled Friday's Art Walk. Vendors and attendees were experiencing conditions that impacted tent setup and the featured art - leading to organizers calling off the event.

6:24P

  • Hendry County has issued a local state of emergency.
    Residents are encouraged to sign up for Hendry County related emergency alerts by texting “HENDRYFLA” to 888777.
  • The Florida Division of Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for potential impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone 4. On Monday, August 1st, the Governor declared a state of emergency for 54 counties.
  • You can pickup sandbags at two locations in Collier County: North Collier Regional Park in the Sun-N-Fun Lagoon parking lot & at Donna Fiala Eagles Lake Community Park. Bring your own shovel and/or trowel since shovels are limited. 10 bags per person. Supplies available while they last.
