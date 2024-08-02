NHC issues forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 4

Here's your Friday afternoon check on the tropics.

All eyes this weekend will on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is tracking a well-defined tropical wave producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over eastern Cuba. This wave has been designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone 4, as NHC has issued their first forecast cone. Forecast calls for Tropical Storm Debby to form on Saturday, before coming ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to move into the Straits of Florida and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, followed by a motion near the west coast of Florida Saturday night and Sunday. After that time, the system should cross the northern Florida peninsula and move over the Atlantic near or offshore of the southeastern coast of the United States. The track guidance is in good agreement with this scenario. However, since the forecast track is almost parallel to the west coast of the Florida Peninsula and the southeast coast of the U. S., only a small change in the track could lead to large changes in which land areas receive any landfalls and the biggest impacts.

Slow development is possible while the system is over Cuba, and the system is likely to become a tropical depression soon after it moves offshore. The environment over the Gulf of Mexico is quite favorable for strengthening with light shear and very warm sea-surface temperatures, so subsequent steady strengthening is expected. The two biggest uncertainties in the intensity forecast are how long the system will remain offshore of Florida and how long it will take to consolidate. The system is likely to weaken as it crosses Florida, with re-intensification likely over the Atlantic.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Southwest coast of the Florida peninsula from East Cape Sable to Bonita Beach.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Florida Keys south of the Card Sound Bridge including the Dry Tortugas, the southern coast of the Florida peninsula east of East Cape Sable to the Card Sound Bridge, the west coast of the Florida peninsula north of Bonita Beach to Aripeka.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) issued a state of emergency for almost all of Florida. This action frees up funds and resources ahead of this tropical event.

SWFL IMPACTS: Considering the system's proximity, we'll have higher than normal rain chances Saturday afternoon into early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Wet weather is likely Saturday PM, Sunday, and possibly into Monday morning

Most impacts in SWFL will be Saturday night into Sunday, when the tropical depression or storm is closest

Sunday will be breezy with gusts to 35 mph. How far inland gusty winds are depends on how close it is to the coast

2-5" of rain are expected through the weekend, most along the coast

Could localized high amounts under training rain bands

1 or 2 quick spin up tornadoes can't be ruled out

Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet possible in Charlotte Harbor.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY