4 DAYS & COUNTING: FC Naples boosts team intensity ahead of historic first match

NAPLES, Fla — As the first match in the first season for FC Naples approaches, players and coaches showed a new level of intensity on the pitch!

Watch how one of the club's final practices went Tuesday, as they prepare for the historic home-opener against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC:

FC Naples First Game Preview

“Every week we’re trying to ramp it up as their bodies can handle more and more,” said Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland.

FC NAPLES: An international team with one goal

Poland has described his team’s desired culture as being one of hard work and effort.

He hopes his squad exemplifies those qualities while on the pitch all season.

“The mentality shifts because now these are the games of why we’re here and why we’re playing.”

Still need tickets?? Click here!

FC Naples

FC Naples plays their first match Saturday, March 8th, at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples. Live coverage begins on FOX 4 at 7:00pm.

