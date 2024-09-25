SANIBEL, Fla. — The City of Sanibel has it's own unique way of making sure it's ready for Tropical Storm Helene.

They say one of the major points for storm preparations on the island are construction sites that need to secure the property before it's too late.

For two years, Sanibel has had construction sites and crews hard at work.

Eric Jackson with the city says storm preparedness looks a little different for the barrier island compared to the rest of Southwest Florida.

"We are in a state of rebuilding still, so there's a lot going on," Jackson says.

Since Hurricane Ian hit the island so hard, they don't want to lose the progress they made.

City officials reached out to each contractor on the island to make sure the sites are secure for the incoming weather.

All the city's other departments are working in full force according to Jackson inspecting the beaches, clearing drains and more to cover all their bases.

Jackson says, "It's ongoing and really since the last big storm that we had with with Ian there's a lot of work being done on the island, so there could be material that is stacked or laying around."

Watch Lee County Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

"We are in a state of rebuilding still," Sanibel prepares for Helene, despite Ian recovery

"It's just important that they secure that and are ready for that, and they don't want to lose that. They don't want to damage it either," he adds.

Stephen Plymire says it's a part of the job as a contractor in Southwest Florida who works on Sanibel.

"It's going to have delays you...you just got to work around it," Plymire says.

Locals say after everything Ian did, they're not too worried about Helene.

Kelly Crocker chose not to evacuate for Ian.

She says, " It's like we've been through that part of it, so this is kind of like a no brainer. It's kind of like no big deal."

They City of Sanibel says the island's ready for Helene and asks everyone to prepare themselves too.