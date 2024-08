SANIBEL, Fla — The US Coast Guard says a 29-year-old man went overboard Friday night from a fishing vessel. They say it happened about 80 miles offshore from Sanibel Island.

USCG says an HC-144 aircrew from Air Station Miami searched for the man Saturday morning. This is what that type of aircraft looks like:

US Coast Guard The US Coast Guard says an aircraft similar to this was used Saturday morning to search for a missing man off the coast of Sanibel

Fox is working to get more details about the search. We'll update this story as soon we get more information.