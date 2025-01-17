"The Heart of Our Community": Sanibel Volunteer Expo unites nonprofits and helpers

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Community House hosted the Volunteer Expo on Thursday. Organized by the Charitable Foundation of the Islands (CFI), the event connected more than 50 nonprofits with residents and visitors looking to make a difference.

“This expo is the illustration of the Sanibel-Captiva community’s heart,” said Dolly Farrell, Executive Director of CFI. “Our nonprofits and community groups are truly what keep us going.”

First held in 2022 after Hurricane Ian, the Volunteer Expo was created to help rebuild the community and engage locals. This year’s turnout exceeded expectations, with more than 500 people. “We planned for 500, but we might have surpassed that,” Farrell noted.

Lake Michigan Credit Union and Pfeifer Realty Group sponsored the event, offering $6,000 in grants to participating nonprofits. Attendees had the chance to vote for the best-decorated nonprofit tables, with two $1,000 prizes awarded to the winners. Farrell explained, “We wanted to add some fun while encouraging nonprofits to participate.”

Nonprofits from Sanibel-Captiva and beyond attended, including Captains for Clean Water, the Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum, and Lee Health. Farrell highlighted the importance of involving both local residents and off-island visitors, especially after back-to-back hurricanes.

For those unable to attend, Farrell emphasized that the effort doesn’t stop with the event. “We handed out a nonprofit directory featuring more than 50 organizations. It’s available online at MyCFI.org and will be updated periodically.” Farrell encouraged anyone interested in volunteering to reach out, adding, “This directory is a resource that will live on beyond the event.”

Farrell reflected on the deeper impact of volunteering. “Whether it’s through churches, schools, or nonprofits, Americans have a giving spirit. Volunteering not only supports these organizations but also helps people feel connected and fulfilled. It’s a way to rebuild and move forward together.”

For more information about local nonprofits and how to get involved, visit MyCFI.org.