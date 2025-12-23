SANIBEL, Fla — Sanibel may be best known for its beaches, but its history is rooted in conservation. After recent hurricanes took so much of that away, the city says a new plan will plant roots again, literally.

Fox 4’s Sanibel Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski works on the island every day so knows how much this means to his community, so he went to see what people think about the plan.

Watch to hear what's in the plan and what Sanibel neighbors think about it:

TAKING ROOT: Sanibel launches plan to restore vegetation lost to hurricanes

First impressions matter, and on Sanibel, the greenery, like a tree canopy, is the first thing you would see.

“The canopy used to just be so inviting and enchanting when you drove out here,” said Jeff Wheeler.

Fox 4 Jeff Wheeler

Wheeler lives on the island and said losing that foliage to Hurricane Ian hit hard. But now, the city says it’s working to bring it back. The city shared renderings of what Causeway Boulevard will look like soon with native trees and vegetation lining the road.

“When visitors come on they’re going to say wow, this is Sanibel,” said City Councilman John Henshaw. “And then we’re going to continue on year after year on planting the public spaces, re-greening the public spaces, and making it as attractive as we possibly can.”

Coastal Vista Designs Rendering of Causeway Blvd

The plan is called Roots in Resilience. Henshaw said the goal is to plant 50 large trees and native vegetation every year for the next 50 years across the island.

“It preserves our water quality, it preserves our habitat, and just makes Sanibel more attractive,” Henshaw said. “It’s the principles on which it was founded, in respect to conservation, preserving wildlife, and living in harmony with wildlife.”

Fox 4 Bees landing on flower

People Schargorodski spoke with around the island said they’re excited about it.

“This effort’s bringing big trees in, and it’s the entrance on the island, which is really meaningful to us and our visitors,” said Rachel Pierce. “Just looking forward to everything growing again. Not only the foliage but the island, bringing the people back,” said Wheeler.

Henshaw said funding for the project will come from community donations, fundraisers, and grants.

Planting along Causeway Boulevard is expected to start in May.