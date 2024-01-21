SYMBOL OF SANIBEL: Crews start Lighthouse repairs 16 months after Ian

SANIBEL, Fla. — On Monday, crews will start repairs to the Sanibel Lighthouse. After Hurricane Ian damaged the lighthouse, the city blocked off the area.

Since it went up in 1884, the lighthouse has been a symbol for the island.

Crews will replace the temporary wooden support with a permanent cast iron replica of the original support column. They'll also repair the cast iron ladder and window steps.

The wind and chill in the air on Sunday didn't keep people off Lighthouse Beach including locals Debbie Armiger and Sandy Tetro.

Every Sunday, they come out here to enjoy the sand and views of the lighthouse.

Armiger said, "I was here when they relit it back in February and that was such an emotional moment...The Lighthouse is part of you. If you love Sanibel, the lighthouse is ingrained in you."

Armiger and Tetro said the plan to check on the Lighthouse again next Sunday.

The parking lots to Lighthouse Beach and the fishing pier will be closed Monday through Friday for the repairs.