SLOW DOWN: Sanibel’s E-Bike regulations call for speed limits on the island

SANIBEL, Fla. — Changes could soon be coming to Sanibel’s shared use paths, as the City Council recently held the first reading of Ordinance 24-014, which proposes allowing Class II E-bikes on the island.

These E-bikes have a throttle that enables the rider to accelerate without pedaling, making them a popular choice for those looking for a bit more ease while biking. These bikes are typically capped at a maximum speed of 20 mph.

Sanibel’s E-Bike regulations set for final vote

The City Manager was also authorized to establish speed limits on the shared use paths, ensuring they are suited to specific conditions like path width, grade, and corners. The speed limits will not exceed the 20 mph threshold.

City of Sanibel Proposed bike path speed limits.

The proposed ordinance also includes lowering the minimum age for E-bike use from 18 to 16.

The second reading and public hearing is scheduled for September 9, 2024. If the ordinance passes, these regulations will take effect on October 1, 2024.