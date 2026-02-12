Should Sanibel rethink its sanctuary-first vision? City wants neighbors to weigh in

SANIBEL, Fla — Sanibel is known for its nature and wildlife. It’s written into the city’s vision statement.

But commissioners say some neighbors want more emphasis on community and business. Next week, the city will ask people which vision should guide Sanibel’s future.

Watch to hear how Sanibel neighbors can weigh-in on how the future of the island should look:

The message greets you as soon as you arrive: “Welcome to our sanctuary island.” For a lot of people, it’s not just a sign… it’s a way of life.

“We love the nature of it,” said Kay Redmond. “Sanibel is unique to Florida because it’s a 75% nature preserve,” said Julie Perkins.

Sanibel’s vision statement describes a “multi-generational community living in harmony with wildlife, preserving natural habitats for future generations.” And it directly shapes city decisions.

Earlier this month, Sanibel community correspondent Austin Schargorodski reported that commissioners voted down a lethal coyote removal because they say it conflicted with that vision.

Schargorodski also showed you how the island also doesn’t have a dog park, because building one could require using conservation land.

But planning commissioners say the conversation has begun to shift at city meetings.

“What I had discussed with people that attended was the thought that we’re already 70% conservation land, we don’t really have to focus on the sanctuary anymore and we need to focus on the community part,” said Planning Commissioner Kate Sergeant.

Commissioners say some neighbors are asking that the vision statement’s language be updated to reflect that. Sanibel spokesperson Eric Jackson said recent hurricanes have people thinking more about businesses.

Jackson says if the vision does shift to the community, that could mean more businesses, like chains, could be approved for the island. But some people say they don’t want that.

“No fast food, no stop lights. We want to preserve that,” said Redmond “Once the environment’s gone, you can’t get it back,” said Mike Boyd.

So, Schargorodski sat down with Sanibel Planning Director Paula McMichael to ask what comes next.

“This is the vision statement we have today, but let’s talk about it as a community and see if those ideas are still foundational to the community,” McMichael said.

To find out, McMichael says there will be a workshop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 19 at the Sanibel Community House.

“It’s not the city’s plan, it’s the community’s plan. So we encourage people to come out and let us know what they think,” McMichael said.