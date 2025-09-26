Shalimar Resort reopens 3 years after Ian, Sanibel’s first new build in decades

SANIBEL, Fla — Nearly three years after Hurricane Ian, a Sanibel staple is now back. City leaders say Shalimar Beach Resort is the first ground-up resort to reopen since Ian, and the island's first new build in 41 years!

Confetti and cheers marked the ribbon cutting, making Shalimar officially open. Inside are 33 brand new units, a rooftop recreation space, and modern amenities built for a beachfront getaway. But getting to this point took a lot.

“If I were to paint a picture of this place after Ian it looked like an atomic bomb went off. It was really devastating,” owner Sean Niesel said.

Niesel says he never wanted to see devastation like that again, so he rebuilt to Sanibel's new standards: concrete frames on deep pilings, impact glass, and elevated structures so water flows under. He says Hurricanes Helene and Milton already put the resort to the test.

“I feel like these are here for my lifetime, and I hope my kids lifetime. We’re not worried about it washing away anymore,” Niesel said.

That kind of durability is crucial for Sanibel's recovery. Sanibel and Captiva Chamber of Commerce President John Lai says with the resort, it's a turning point for tourism. About 70 percent of lodging inventory is back.

“It means we have volume now to welcome guests back to the island. They can come see all the new rooms, all the new restaurants and attractions. They’re the same ones they know and love but built more beautiful and better than before,” Lai said.

Niesel says the first guests are set to be welcomed this weekend.

“We’re really looking forward to this season, bringing Sanibel back and making it stronger than ever,” Niesel said.