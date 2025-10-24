SCCF helps Sanibel’s shoreline recovery take root with new mangrove planting

SANIBEL, Fla — Sanibel’s mangroves were battered by hurricanes over the last few years, leaving scars along the shoreline where they once stood tall. But now, a local team has rolled up their sleeves to help bring them back.

Fox 4’s Sanibel Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, joined the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) as they planted new mangroves to restore what was lost.

One mangrove at a time, crews worked to replenish this natural shield on Black Skimmer Island off the Sanibel coast. SCCF Coastal Watch Director Kealy Pfau says the island used to be a bird rookery until Hurricane Ian wiped out almost all of the mangroves.

“A lot of our native birds nest here and rely on this island to help bring the next generations,” Pfau said.

With help from volunteers, Pfau says they put more than 700 new mangroves in the ground. She says these trees don’t just provide habitat for birds and fish… they’re also the first line of defense when storms roll in.

“They are the ones that are going to take the brunt of the storms that come through here. Not only that, but they protect our shorelines from erosion. Those entangled roots help trap the sediment so it doesn’t get washed out,” Pfau said.

The mangroves came from a partnership between SCCF and MANG, an outdoor brand that plants one mangrove for every piece of clothing they sell.

“By being able to put a little more green on our shorelines to ensure the future of our fisheries is super important to us,” said MANG co-founder Kyle Rossi.

While the goal was restoration, the day became something more for the volunteers who came out to help.

“I just want to see it beautiful again, not only for my community but for people that come visit here,” one volunteer said. “It’s an awesome thing to give back to the island that’s given so much to me,” another added.

Now, all that’s left are empty buckets and freshly planted roots. In ten to fifteen years, Pfau says these new mangroves will grow into the island’s next shoreline warriors.

“It’s great to know that you had a part in it. You had your hand in it. Your hands get a little dirty, but that’s what makes this project so great,” Pfau said.