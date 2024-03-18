Sanibel staple celebrates grand reopening 1.5 years after Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL, Fla. — Over Easy Cafe owners Liza Clouse and Trasi Sharp said Saint Patrick’s Day was extra special this year.

They celebrated their cafe's grand reopening after it got decimated by Hurricane Ian a year and a half ago.

Clouse and Sharp said their business had about seven feet of water from the storm.

Everything got ruined.

However, they credited their loyal customers and friends for never giving up on them.

“It feels so good for us to be open again," Clouse said. "We have about 90% of our employees back, which also feels amazing. We’re basically a family, so for us to all be together again and working hard to feed our community and the tourists that come, I mean, we’re thrilled. Everybody who comes in has a smile on their face.”

The owners also said they lost their home in the storm. So, they said the grand reopening held a special place in their hearts.