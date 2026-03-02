Sanibel Sea School to bring new summer camp for hands-on marine learning

SANIBEL, Fla — On an island like Sanibel, the ocean is part of everyday lives, and now, there's a new opportunity for children to learn about it. Sanibel Sea School is adding summer sessions to their iconic program.

Watch to hear what's coming to the sea school's 'Sea Squirts' program:

Protecting the environment, and learning about it, is the core of Sanibel's culture. For more than 20 years, Sanibel Sea School has played a big role in that.

Youth Education Director Shannon Rivard says their Sea Squirt program is all about hands-on experiences to teach kids about Sanibel's unique marine ecosystems.

Sanibel Sea School Young girl peering through a microscope

“This education is so important to fulfill that mission and connect kids to the coast and environment, and we're so excited to partner with Children’s Education Center of the Island to do that, to be able to share the ocean with more kids,” said Rivard.

Rivard says that partnership will now allow the Sea School to use the Education Center's campus for the summer program. She says it's designed for children ages four to six, and built around discovery.

Fox 4 Shannon Rivard

“In all those weeks, kids are going to get a lot of beach time, they'll get to go out and catch animals, learn about them, look for seashells, play in the waves, surf, and do lots of art projects,” said Rivard.

Rivard says days like that can inspire the next generation of marine biologists.

Fox 4 Children playing in the sand

“No matter what our students grow up to be or do, we just hope they have a strong love and bond for the ocean and for nature,” said Rivard.

Rivard says the registration for the camps will open up on the Sea School's website April 11th.