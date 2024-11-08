Sanibel School set to tentatively open on November 18th

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Lee County School District says students are tentatively expected to return to the Sanibel School campus on Monday, November 18th.

The district says leaders were awaiting the results of a final Indoor Air Quality test at the school on Monday, November 11th, but the results did not meet the required standards.

Parents were notified via the following email on Thursday:

Dear Sanibel Staff and Families,

As we shared with you last week, the District was awaiting the results of the final Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) tests at The Sanibel School in anticipation of a possible return to campus in buildings 7, 10, 11 and 12 on Monday, November 11, 2024. Unfortunately, those results did not meet the standards required for occupancy. Additional remediation is taking place followed by new IAQs. The areas impacted are below:



1-108: Indoor Air Quality results exceed the acceptable range for occupancy requiring additional room sanitary cleaning.



11-103: Indoor Air Quality results exceed the acceptable range for occupancy requiring additional drywall removal, repair, and overall room sanitary cleaning.



IAQ retesting is slated for 11/8/24 with anticipated results early to midweek.



Thanks to the Heights community for continuing to host The Sanibel School until the required standards for return to the upper campus are met. We remain hopeful that the new IAQ results will meet the necessary requirements for a return by the week of November 18, 2024. This proposed date is tentative, pending the new IAQ results.

We share in your disappointment of not returning to The Sanibel School at this time. Our responsibility is to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of our students and staff. Please know that our teams continue to work daily to make that happen as soon as safely possible.

For additional information on the work taking place at The Sanibel School, you can view the most recent School Board Action Meeting where a post-Milton presentation took place. Please continue to direct any questions or concerns you may have to your school Principal.

Thank you again for your continued support.