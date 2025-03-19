Sanibel prepares for prescribed burns, but neighbors worry they're playing with fire

SANIBEL, Fla. — Sanibel neighbors are raising concerns about upcoming prescribed burns in their neighborhoods.

Sanibel prepares for prescribed burns but some neighbors worry they're playing with fire

The burns, aimed at reducing dry vegetation that could fuel wildfires, have some neighbors worried about safety and environmental impact.

Deborah, a resident of the West Rocks neighborhood, lives across from a designated burn site. She’s concerned about the risk to her home.

"I would not want to jeopardize my home if that was a possibility," she said.

She also worries about the impact on local wildlife.

"I come out a lot to photograph and look at the various birds and other wildlife here. With a prescribed burn, you're going to disrupt a lot of these natural... neighbors, if you will," she added.

At a city council meeting on Tuesday, some members also raised environmental concerns. However, Sanibel Fire Task Force Leader Kevin Godsea says prescribed burns are necessary to prevent larger, more costly wildfires.

Slide from Sanibel Fire Task Force presentation during Tuesday's city council meeting.

"It's a lot of technique so that we can conduct these burns safely," Godsea explained.

Safety measures include:

Mowing fire breaks to contain flames

Monitoring weather and humidity before burning

Burning in small sections instead of all at once

Getting daily burn permits from the Florida Forest Service

Godsea says Sanibel has had 15 wildfires in the past 40 years, and none have destroyed buildings. But some neighbors remain uneasy.

"I've seen prescribed burns turn into something a little more than they anticipated," Deborah said.

Other neighbors, like Linda Pearson, support the plan.

"We need them to clear out the vegetation and keep everything healthy, so yes, I'm in favor," she said.

The planned burn sites include marshlands across from Sanibel School and an area along Sanibel-Captiva Road near the American Legion Post.

The Sanibel Fire Task Force will hold a public meeting at the Sanibel Rec Center on March 27 to share more details. Godsea says the burns won’t happen until after the dry season ends, likely in June.