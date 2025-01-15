SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Fishing Pier, a cherished landmark at Lighthouse Beach Park, was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Now, the community is stepping up to raise funds for its restoration.

WATCH AS SANIBEL COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT, ANVAR RUZIEV, EXPLAINS THE STATE OF THE PIER:

Sanibel Pier in limbo as city approves private fundraising efforts for repairs

The pier, once a hub for locals and visitors alike, remains partially closed along with the nearby parking lot. Despite the damage, people still gather at the site, reflecting on its significance.

"The Sanibel community doesn't have a lot of places to congregate," said lifelong resident Sam Kupsaw. "I think it was just a good place to have everybody at before, and it just doesn't exist anymore."

Unlike other piers in the area, the Sanibel Pier was not insured, and city officials are unsure why. Repairing the pier would cost more than $650,000, while replacing it could climb to nearly $1.3 million. For many, the cost is worth it.

"It's part of the ambiance of the island and the whole area," said Thomas Riccobono, a Fort Myers resident. "Let's put everything back the way it was before the hurricane."

Fox 4 Sunset at Lighthouse Beach Park.

However, without concrete funds from FEMA, the city could not afford the rebuild.

In response, Sanibel residents have launched a private fundraiser to raise over $400,000 for repairs. On Tuesday, the Sanibel City Council unanimously voted to support the effort.

"I think it's wonderful that the public has come forward to say we want to raise these funds because, as a city, we need that," said Councilwoman Holly Smith. "We can't be everything to everyone as much as we are trying to be the best that we can."

The individuals leading the fundraiser were unavailable for comment. It remains uncertain, when or if, the pier will be rebuilt.