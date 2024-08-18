SANIBEL, Fla. — Before we head into our busy season, roadwork is ramping up. All over Lee County, we are starting to see lane closures that could affect your commute this week.

On Sanibel Island, the City says crews will be trimming the vegetation on both sides of Sanibel Captiva Road, including the shared-use path from 8 am until 5 pm Monday to Friday.

The City of Sanibel said the closures will be to ensure the safety of drivers and crews.

One man Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with who was using the trail says his kids go to the Sanibel School, which is along the stretch.

Watch Bella Line's full report below.

Sanibel lane closures could affect your commute starting Monday

“We’re just kind of used to one thing being closed, another thing opening, it’s frustrating but you kind of just find another way around," said Jim List, a Sanibel resident.

Jim says they are used to the construction now, as the Sanibel Causeway has been trying to rebuild since Hurricane Ian.

Starting last Friday, part of McGregor Boulevard leading to the bridge is down to one lane both ways. The Florida Department of Transportation says commuters can expect it to stay this way for about 6 months, and delays are expected.

One woman Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with near the bridge says her home was hit by Hurricane Ian and she is temporarily living in downtown Fort Myers. She says the traffic was already bad getting to and from work in Captiva. Now she will be driving through two-lane closure stretches.

“It’s horrible. I work on Captiva, in the mornings I can get here in about 45 minutes, and in the evening an hour and a half," said Angela Thomas, who is moving back to Sanibel soon. "With traffic, when season starts back up, you’re looking at 3 to 3.5 hours just to get downtown.”

Both Jim and Angela told Fox 4 that the summer construction has only gotten worse since Ian hit, and they are just hoping the repairs help ease the traffic nightmares they saw last busy season.

“When people start showing up it gets exbounded in terms of more people less places to go in terms of traffic," said List.

“The bridge should be first. When they shut it down to one lane it's intolerable,” said Thomas.

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on changing road closures and conditions.