Sanibel Council approves new wildlife signage aimed at protecting animals from cars

SANIBEL, Fla. — Sanibel City Council approved the designs for new wildlife crossing signage aimed at slowing drivers down to save animals.

Last month, Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski met with City Councilwoman Laura DeBruce, who said 540 animals on Sanibel were killed by vehicles in 2025.

S-C-C-F data shows hotspots on San-Cap Road and Periwinkle Way, with high bobcat deaths and regular strikes of low-flying screech owls.

City Council called for more wildlife corridor warnings and species-specific signs in these areas, and on Tuesday, the approved the design of the signs they will be putting up.