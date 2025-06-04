SANIBEL, Fla. — Sanibel City Council has approved funding for a study to potentially add a third lane to the Sanibel Causeway, addressing traffic concerns for the upcoming winter season.

Watch as Sanibel Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev reports from the Sanibel Causeway:

Sanibel City Council approves study for additional causeway lane

The council approved nearly $30,000 for the study on Tuesday as part of efforts to improve traffic flow to and from the island.

"We've had a lot feedback from the community about the traffic." said Eric Jackson, Sanibel Public Information Officer.

While traffic flows smoothly during off-season months, congestion becomes a significant issue during winter when tourism peaks.

The proposed solution would reconfigure the existing roadway. "This is saying, okay would it be possible to actually restripe, it to have two lanes go off and one lane come on," Jackson said.

The third causeway lane is part of a larger proposal that includes adding a roundabout near the base of the causeway. The roundabout project has been delayed pending results from this new study.

Some regular visitors to Causeway Island Park have expressed concerns about the potential changes.

"For one thing, it's taxpayer money, obviously, secondly it's the noise," said Blake Mashburn, a causeway park visitor.

Dylan Hicks, another park visitor who has been coming to the area since childhood, worries about increased traffic disrupting the peaceful environment.

"I just come out here to fish and hang out with my girlfriend, just to enjoy a day like that, I feel like it would be way too much traffic, plant some trees maybe, then once the trees grow out maybe go on with the project?" Hicks said.

The causeway is currently under construction, with the Florida Department of Transportation aiming to complete the existing project by early fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.