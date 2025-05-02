UPDATE: Sanibel Causeway work continues

SANIBEL, Fla. — Crews are completing the final items west of the toll plaza on the Sanibel Causeway Emergency Restoration project.

Work will continue east of the toll plaza.

West of the Toll Plaza:



Crews will complete final work activities along the shoulder of the Causeway.

The Causeway Islands Park is now open to the public

Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation is monitoring Least Tern nesting on the causeway islands

East of the Toll Plaza:



Expect off-island traffic to be shifted to the outside toll plaza lane and Punta Rassa Road traffic entering McGregor Boulevard eastbound to be shifted to the south side of the traffic separator by Friday, May 2.

Motorists should be aware of a slow-moving water truck on McGregor Boulevard irrigating the newly installed sod.

Final paving of McGregor Boulevard is scheduled for later this month. More details will be released as they become available.

Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation continues work on the north side of McGregor Boulevard for mangrove restoration

Many oversized vehicles are crossing the causeway to assist with recovery efforts on the island. Bicyclists are encouraged to utilize another mode of transportation to travel the causeway. Pedestrians are not permitted on the Sanibel Causeway.