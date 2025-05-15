Sanibel Captiva Community Bank collecting donations for vulnerable children

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Through May 30, all Sanibel Captiva Community Bank branches are donation drop-off locations for hygiene and baby care items benefitting A.N.A’s Friends. Donated items will help ensure that abused, neglected, abandoned children and their caregivers have access to essentials.

New items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, hairbrushes and combs, shampoo and conditioner, soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, lotion, diapers, baby wipes, diaper cream, baby wash, pacifiers and bibs are needed to stock their comfort closet. These items help provide day-to-day essentials to vulnerable children and families.

Items may be donated at the following Sanibel Captiva Community Bank branches in Lee County:



Bridge Branch, 239-274-6250, 9311 College Parkway, Fort Myers

Winkler Branch, 239-274-7400, 7040 Winkler Road, Fort Myers

College Parkway Branch, 239-274-6200, 7500 College Parkway, Fort Myers

Downtown Branch, 239-274-6205, 1533 Hendry Street, Fort Myers

Gateway Branch, 239-274-6210, 11691 Gateway Blvd., Fort Myers

Main Office, 239-472-6100, 2406 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel

Periwinkle Office, 239-472-6150, 1910 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel

A.N.A.’s Friends serves abused, neglected and abandoned children in Southwest Florida. Formerly known as the Guardian ad Litem Foundation – 20th Judicial Circuit, A.N.A.’s Friends provides vulnerable young individuals with the support, care, guidance and resources needed to overcome adversity and build brighter futures. For more information, visit ANAsfriends.org.

Founded in 2003, Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has eight locations open throughout Lee County. In Fort Myers, at the bank’s McGregor Branch, located at 15975 McGregor Blvd., the staff is operating out of a temporary mobile banking unit due to major flood damage to the existing building. Construction on the new building is underway and is expected to be completed in 2025.