Sanibel Arts and Crafts Festival returns after Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Captiva Rotary Club’s Arts and Crafts Festival is back after a three-year break caused by Hurricane Ian. This is the festival’s 42nd year, and both artists and visitors are excited to see it return.

“We’ve had a three-year hiatus due to Hurricane Ian, so we’re super excited to be back,” said Rachel Tritek, president of the Sanibel Captiva Rotary Club. “The crowds are happy, the vendors are happy, we have amazing artists this year, and we’re thrilled to be here.”

More than 50 artists were chosen to display their work at this year’s event. Some artists traveled from all over the U.S., and even as far as Sweden. The festival also held a silent auction, where artists and Rotary Club members donated pieces to help raise money.

“All the proceeds from the festival go toward our grant programs,” Tritek explained. “We give grants to local nonprofits in Fort Myers as well as international groups.”

While the festival hasn’t reached its past attendance numbers—historically drawing around 6,000 visitors—Tritek said they are happy with the turnout. “It’s not the huge numbers that we’ve seen in the past, but it’s very manageable and everybody’s got a smile on their face,” she said.

One of the festival’s winners was artist Marcus Thomas, who took home the award in the two-dimensional category. Thomas, a paraplegic painter, shared that art has been his passion for many years.

“I love doing it. I live within my paintings, and to get out here and share that is very special to me,” he said. “When I connect with someone out here, it excites me and motivates me for the next project.”

Many of Thomas’ paintings feature birds, something that has inspired him for over 40 years. “No question about it. We are in a paradise, and the birds love it, and I love it,” he said.

As the festival came to a close, Tritek thanked the community for their support and the artists for their dedication. Thomas also had words of encouragement for others:

“Whatever your pursuit is, do it with passion and never stop.”