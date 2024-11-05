Roundabout proposed for Sanibel's Causeway Blvd intersection

SANIBEL, Fla. — Sanibel city officials are moving closer to addressing traffic flow issues at a major island intersection, with a new roundabout proposal currently under review.

According to Eric Jackson, Sanibel’s public information officer, city consultants have explored 14 different configurations and narrowed down options to either a roundabout or a traditional traffic signal. After careful consideration, the consultants recommended the roundabout.

The recommendation comes from research, public workshops, and survey feedback.

The city has held public workshops and gathered input from various stakeholder groups, all of which will be included in a report for the Planning Commission's upcoming meeting on November 19. This report will also inform Sanibel City Council’s review in December.

If the Council approves the roundabout, the project will move into a detailed design and planning phase. However, Jackson cautioned that implementation will take time since it's the only way on and off the island.

“We're still asking for feedback from the community, especially now that this conceptual drawing and recommendation has has been brought forward,” Jackson said.

Residents are encouraged to continue sharing feedback by emailing traffic@mysanibel.com, as community input will be considered when shaping the final plan.