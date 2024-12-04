SANIBEL, Fla. — Sanibel Island’s beaches draw visitors from across the globe, but on Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County issued a red tide advisory for Tarpon Bay Road Beach, one of the island’s most central destinations. Despite the warning, beachgoers continued to enjoy the shoreline.

Red tide alert issued for Sanibel beach

Carlo Marino, a visitor to the beach, said he hasn't seen anything out of the ordinary. “Usually, there’s dead fish or a smell, but nope, everything seems good,” he said.

However, not everyone had the same experience. Richard and Ellen Gardner noticed something unusual about the water. “It’s been just fine, although we did notice it was kind of yellow this morning, a color we don’t normally see,” they remarked.

Red tide, caused by the toxic algae Karenia brevis, can harm humans, pets, and wildlife. The algae releases harmful toxins into the air when broken open by wind and waves, which can cause skin irritation, rashes, and burning eyes. The advisory is especially important for children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Swimming in affected areas is not reccomended.

Complicating the situation, some visitors noted that advisory signs at the beach had not been updated. Tony Carnucci, another beachgoer, admitted he wasn’t aware of the advisory. “I saw a couple of signs, and they said that there was no advisory in effect. I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary, so I wasn’t aware,” he explained.

If you or your pets come into contact with red tide, the Florida Department of Health recommends washing skin and clothing thoroughly with soap and fresh water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is expected to release updated red tide information on Wednesday.