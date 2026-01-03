Protecting the sanctuary: Sanibel leaders consider more wildlife crossing signs

SANIBEL, Fla. — Sanibel is famous for its beaches, but it’s also a renowned sanctuary for wildlife. City leaders said they want to better protect those animals.

Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski works on Sanibel every day and closely follows city council meetings. That’s where he heard talks about adding more wildlife crossing signs across the island.

People on Sanibel said animals own this island just as much as people do, and they deserve to be protected, especially from cars.

Sanibel City Council member Laura DeBruce said the conversation grew after a well-known gopher tortoise was hit and killed on Rabbit Road.

“I think it was a wake-up call. For a long time since after Ian our focus has been on recovery. Now that the island is looking good, we can start focusing on other issues like maintaining our sanctuary island,” DeBruce said.

DeBruce said 540 animals on Sanibel were killed by vehicles in 2025.

Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation coastal wildlife biologist Audrey Albrecht said their data shows hotspots on San-Cap Road and Periwinkle Way, with high numbers of bobcat deaths and drivers hitting low-flying screech owls.

“We’re a community which lives in harmony with its wildlife, so part of that is going to be protecting our wildlife when they’re crossing the roads that we built,” Albrecht said.

Bridgit Budd is a wildlife photographer who has lived on Sanibel for 25 years and said this protection matters. She said she has seen, and photographed, it all.

“I think it’s important that people are aware of that and slow down on the curved areas,” Budd said.

But Budd also believes the island shouldn’t overdo it. She said with so many signs already, including temporary ones installed after Hurricane Ian, she worries visual clutter could spoil the island’s charm.

“I think that can all be cleaned up. But the important ones to me go back to the whole purpose of this island being a sanctuary, so I’m all for the wildlife signs,” Budd said.

City council will consider a mix of general wildlife corridor signs and species-specific warnings to raise awareness and slow drivers down.

City staff is expected to bring sign designs and recommendations to a council meeting this month for approval.