NOSY?: Here are the most and least expensive houses listed in Lee County

SANIBEL, Fla. — Lee County's real estate market is home to a stunning variety of properties, but none stand out quite like the most expensive house currently listed. A $44.8 million mansion located just before Blind Pass Beach off Sanibel-Captiva Road. This luxurious estate boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, sprawled across 11,068 square feet on a 4.53-acre beachfront property.

Tiffany McQuaid, President of McQuaid and Company, shared one of the reasons behind the asking price, "There's only a handful of properties throughout the entire state of Florida that offer 700 feet of beach frontage. It's a total anomaly."

In stark contrast to the mansion is Lee County's lowest-priced house. Located just past the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers, this modest home is listed at $138,000. The house measures 832 square feet and includes three bedrooms and one bathroom.

When asked about the comparative affordability, Peter Kollar of Kaplan Pro Realty LLC noted, "You could buy almost 300 of these houses for the price of the $44 million mansion."

The disparity in price is reflected in the vastly different views offered by these properties. McQuaid describes the mansion as providing panoramic vistas from every angle, making it an ideal setting for grand entertaining. She shared an anecdote about a notable visitor, "This property once hosted Mike Pence, and this is one of the only public photos of him in shorts."

On the other hand, Kollar pointed out the more humble surroundings of the North Fort Myers home, humorously stating, "You see the neighbor's shed."

Watch the full tours of both homes below:

6111 Sanibel-Captiva Rd

Full Tour Sanibel Property

36 Cypress St