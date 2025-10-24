NO BOND: Ex-Sanibel rec aide accused of child sex abuse appears in court

SANIBEL, Fla — A former Sanibel Recreation Center aide accused of sexually abusing children she met at the center years ago was ordered to stay in jail without bond Thursday.

Watch to hear details from inside the Lee County courtroom:

42-year-old Krystal Hurd, could be seen hanging her head as the judge ordered her to remain in jail. “The defendant will be held without bond pending the outcome of this case or until court issues a further order,” a Lee County Judge said.

Court records say she groomed and manipulated four children, one man and three women, between 2008 and 2014.

In court, the judge agreed with prosecutors, who argued she’s too dangerous to release into the community.

“The defendant poses a threat, a harm to the community. The charges include familial or custodial sexual battery under sub-section 15,” the judge said.

Detectives said one victim told investigators Hurd pressured him into sexual acts starting when he was 11, and other victims were forced to engage in sexual acts with each other.

Former Lee County Special Victims Unit detective Timothy Teter, who was assigned to the case, testified about a conversation with Hurd’s then-husband.

“During that conversation, he pretty much wanted to understand if there was a sexual relationship between victim 1 and herself, and she admitted to having sex with victim 1,” Teter said.

Through a public records request, new documents show Hurd also worked five years as a social worker for Lutheran Services in Fort Myers, which runs family support and child welfare programs.

On Thursday, Fox 4’s Sanibel Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski went to the office in Fort Myers for more details about her role, but no one there could comment. He also reached out to the organization’s spokesperson several times, but they have not responded.

Hurd’s arraignment, where she will be formally charged, is scheduled for November 24.

