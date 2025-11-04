New numbers show Sanibel and Captiva’s recovery surge, hotel rooms more than double

SANIBEL, Fla — The newest Sanibel-Captiva recovery numbers show the islands are roaring back to life, just in time for tourist season. The Chamber of Commerce says accommodations like available hotel rooms have more than doubled since last year!

It’s been a long road to recovery for these islands after Hurricane Ian ripped them apart. And now, new numbers show just how far they’ve come.

The Sanibel-Captiva Chamber of Commerce says 72% of available hotel rooms are back, and this time last year they were at just 31%.

They also say about 80% of vacation rentals are restored, and about 75% of restaurants and retail stores have returned, too.

Chamber of Commerce President John Lai says it means more reasons for guests to visit the islands.

“We are very, very excited. Because not only does it mean we are open for business, but it means that our guests and visitors have choices,” said Lai.

Lai says all that progress is setting the islands up for what could be their strongest season in years.

“We’re seeing a lot of people coming through our visitors center here for the first time since Ian. And while we have a lot of new guests coming in, we have a lot of long-time guests that want to know if their favorite places have reopened and what’s new on the island,” Lai said.

While the islands are still not perfect, Lai says they are still paradise.