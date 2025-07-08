Nearly 30% of Sanibel sea turtle nests destroyed this season, according to SCCF

SANIBEL, Fla. — Coyotes on Sanibel Island could be threatening the sea turtle population, after conservation experts report nearly 30% of all nests so far this season have been destroyed by predators.

The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reports this is one of the highest destruction rates in recent years, with coyotes being the primary culprit.

"In 2023, our rate was about 43%. So 43% of our nests experienced some level of depredation by coyotes," said Jack Brzoza, SCCF biologist.

Just under 30% of nests have already been hit this year, and the nesting season isn't over yet.

With approximately 800 to 1,000 nests documented annually on Sanibel's beaches, protecting them all has proven challenging.

"We're documenting somewhere around 800 to 1,000 nests per year. It's not something that's really possible to cage that many nests," Brzoza said.

Conservation efforts have included protective cages and even hot pepper powder, but Sanibel's top predator has adapted quickly.

"Unfortunately, we've seen an increased rate in the coyote's ability to sort of breach those cages," Brzoza said.

Holly Milbrandt, Sanibel Natural Resources Director, explained that the recommended threshold for sea turtle nest loss is just 10%—a target Sanibel successfully met before Hurricane Ian.

"Our hope is that this is a temporary situation and as our vegetation comes back and as some of the smaller mammals that they prey on are doing better, you know, they start to come back, then, maybe the pressure on sea turtles will, will decrease as well," Milbrandt said.

This month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will use drones to survey coyote activity on the island. You can assist conservation efforts by reporting coyote sightings to the city.

The Coyote Work Group is scheduled to meet on July 16, when new protection measures may be introduced to help save Sanibel's sea turtle population.

