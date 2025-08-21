Largest boat ramp in Lee County reopens ahead of schedule in Punta Rassa.

PUNTA RASSA, Fla — The Punta Rassa boat ramp has reopened after nearly three years, marking a significant milestone in Southwest Florida's recovery from Hurricane Ian.

Andy Cunningham

Since Hurricane Ian devastated the area, access to the boat ramp had been limited to the construction crews working on the restoration of the Sanibel Causeway.

County commissioners joined Florida Department of Transportation officials for a soft reopening of the Punta Rassa boat ramp, the largest of its kind in Lee County.

"It was just shocking to see a bridge broken and impassable," recalled Brian Hamman.

"I had tears in my eyes when I got here that morning and saw our causeway was gone," said Cecil Pendergrass.

"We ended up having to rebuild...basically ground" said Wayne Gaither of FDOT.

Event attendees acknowledged what has consistently resembled a large construction site- now looks like a boat ramp again.

This location served as a staging area for the rebuilding of the Sanibel Causeway, the only way in and out of Sanibel and Captiva. Officials spoke at length about the importance of strengthening the Causeway bridge and surrounding area to protect against future severe weather.

Future amenities to the area will include:



a fish cleaning station

full dock access

landscaping

additional lighting

Those improvements will conclude the Florida Department of Transportation’s Sanibel Causeway Emergency Restoration project.