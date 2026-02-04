Kayaker dies after incident near Sanibel Causeway

Update:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation says Mark Kocher, 60, of Fort Myers Beach has died after he was found unresponsive near an overturned kayak.

According to multiple agencies, Kocher was found unresponsive in the water near an overturned kayak just outside of the Sanibel Causeway.

Kocher was transported to the Sanibel Boat Ramp, received CPR and was taken to the hospital.

This is still an active investigation.

Original Reporting:

A man was found unresponsive in the water near the Sanibel Causeway on Wednesday after their vessel overturned, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC said rescue crews found the man in the water near an overturned kayak just outside the Sanibel Causeway. They were transported to the Sanibel Boat Ramp, where first responders did CPR before rushing them to the hospital.

The condition of the man has not been released.

FWC is investigating the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.