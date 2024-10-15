'IS IT EVEN WORTH IT?' Sanibel School closure after Hurricane Milton frustrates parents

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel School has temporarily closed its doors once again because of damage from Hurricane Milton, forcing students to commute off the island for classes.

This disruption comes as thousands of students across Lee County return to their schools after the storm, but Sanibel students find themselves in a familiar situation.

Erin Field, a parent of two children at the Sanibel School, expressed her frustration about the challenges. "Here we are again to no surprise," she said.

Starting Wednesday, Field will have to drive her children more than 15 miles to Heights Elementary, a temporary relocation site.

"I have to wake up my kids an hour earlier, every day," Field said. "They'll lose all of their after-school activities—sports, choir, all the things—and that time will be spent again, busing back to Sanibel."

The district explained that because of hurricane-related damage, students from both the Sanibel School and Fort Myers Beach Elementary will be relocated to Heights Elementary and San Carlos Park Elementary.

This move is intended to protect the health of students and staff. However, Field believes the precautions are taking too long.

"I come here and I look and I say, 'Hey, it's not that bad. Businesses are back up and running,'" she commented, frustrated by the pace of the repairs.

A district spokesperson said they are still assessing the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

The schools were both closed for months because Hurricane Ian.

"This is very much like Ian," Field added. "Should we even live here anymore? Is it worth it?"

The district says it will review the relocation plan each week to determine if parts of the school campuses are safe for students and staff to return.