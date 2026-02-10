First dog park could come to Sanibel, but it may use protected land

SANIBEL, Fla — Sanibel could get its first dog park, but it might come at a cost. In a survey, the city will ask the community if they want a dog park, even if it means using conserved land.

Watch to hear about the survey the city will conduct about a possible dog park:

First dog park could come to Sanibel, but it may cost protected land

The city says talks of a Sanibel dog park actually started back in 2007, and they even had a site in mind. But, just like now, Parks and Rec Director Andrea Miller said the site would have used conservation land, so people voted it down.

“It was almost 2 years of building that movement, site selection, til it went to referendum where it failed pretty narrowly,” Miller said.

City of Sanibel Image showing proposed dog park site from 2007

Then, Miller said the dog park idea died out… until now. Miller said they’ll put out a survey and ask this important question: could the dog park be on conserved land?

“We're a small island, we're a sanctuary. So, I think while the desire - everybody loves their pets, loves their dogs - that's the big weighing factor right now because the city does not own an acre anywhere we could say 'that's the perfect spot for a dog park,'” Miller said.

Fox 4 Andrea Miller

So, I did my own survey. Some neighbors I talked with say they would love a dog park.

“I think it would be a good idea there are a lot of people on the island that have dogs,” one resident said. “An opportunity for them to all be together and play would be great,” another added.

“I think it would be fantastic. I know Wolfgang would love it,” a third neighbor said, holding her puppy Wolfgang.

Fox 4 Neighbor holding her puppy Wolfgang

Despite that, many said they still wouldn't want one if it used conserved land.

“Never in a million years would I wish for them to repurpose land that is considered conservation land,” one resident said.

Miller says the survey will be out by the end of the month and will be up for 60 days. “I’m excited to see the next steps and where we land after the survey,” said Miller.