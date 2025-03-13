Fire destroys building on Crescent Island, according to Pine Island Fire Department

A building is destroyed after a fire on Crescent Island proved a challenge for several fire departments.

Early Thursday morning, the Lee County Marine Emergency Response Team was activated for a structure fire on Crescent Island, off St. James City, according to the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District.

Because the island was so remote, firefighters were only able to reach it by water. So, Matlacha Pine Island Fire Control District, Sanibel Fire Department, and Cape Coral Fire Department sent their marine resources.

Firefighters also used the Pine Island fire boat to get water for the firefighting. Also, a 1,000-gallon propane tank vented, adding to the complexity of the situation.

While the main house was spared, a utility building was completely destroyed.

No one was hurt, according the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District.

The department is still investigating to find out what caused the fire.