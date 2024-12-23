FDOT moves traffic to permanent lanes on Sanibel Causeway, islands remain closed

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says crews have shifted traffic onto the permanent lanes on the Sanibel Causeway. While drivers now have two westbound lanes open on McGregor Boulevard, the causeway islands remain closed to the public as work crews continue repairs.

Traffic Updates and Lane Closures

East of the toll plaza, crews are completing an underground drainage crossing, with traffic currently shifted to the south side of McGregor Boulevard from about half a mile before Shell Point Boulevard to just west of Port Comfort Road. As of December 20th two westbound lanes on McGregor Boulevard are expected to open. However, one eastbound lane from the toll plaza to Shell Point Boulevard will be closed for guardrail and shoulder restoration.

Motorists should also prepare for daytime lane closures in both directions of McGregor Boulevard, from Shell Point Boulevard to Punta Rassa Road, as equipment and materials are moved in and out of the work zone.

West of the Toll Plaza

Crews are removing barrier walls along the causeway islands in preparation for final asphalt. Meanwhile, Lee County is installing a post-and-rope system to temporarily delineate pedestrian traffic areas during future reconstruction. However, the Causeway Islands Park remains off-limits to visitors, and pedestrians are not permitted to walk across the causeway.

Traffic flow might be halted briefly at the staging area near the toll plaza while equipment is moved to work on the south side of McGregor Boulevard. Workers are placing armor stone and performing other improvements in that area. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously, obey the 20 mph speed limit, and watch for construction vehicles and oversized equipment assisting with island recovery.

Pedestrian and Cyclist Restrictions

Officials are urging cyclists to find alternate transportation until construction is complete. Pedestrians are prohibited on the Sanibel Causeway while restoration work continues.

FDOT reminds the public that unexpected delays may occur due to weather or underground conditions.