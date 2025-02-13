SANIBEL, Fla. — When storm surge rolls in, floodwaters can destroy a home in a matter of hours. Now, the state is stepping in to help. Elevate Florida, a new statewide program, is offering to cover up to 75% of the cost for homeowners to raise their homes, rebuild stronger, or add wind protection.

Elevate Florida program helps Sanibel homeowners raise homes and reduce flood risk

The program is open to Florida homeowners, including those in townhomes and condos, even if their property has never flooded before. Some homes on Sanibel have already been elevated after Hurricane Ian, as neighbors take action to prepare.

"The whole city of Sanibel. Everyone that we talk to talks about being prepared for three to four feet of surge," said homeowner Mary O’Neill.

Help with Costs

While the program covers most of the cost, homeowners are expected to pay up to 25%. That can still add up to tens of thousands of dollars.

"From speaking with islanders who've done it themselves, the cost of elevation can vary from anywhere from 50 thousand to 150 thousand depending on the structure and integrity of the home," said Maria Espinoza, Executive Director of FISH of SANCAP, a nonprofit helping homeowners apply.

Espinoza says that while the price tag may seem high, elevating homes now could save homeowners money in the long run by preventing the need for complete rebuilds after another major storm.

There’s also help from the National Flood Insurance Program to cover the homeowner’s portion.

"So getting up to 75 percent of that assistance provided to them is a great help," Espinoza said. "And even the 25 percent—we're working with partners to hopefully alleviate that cost if it is a barrier for other residents."

How to Apply

Since the application portal opened last Friday, FISH of SANCAP has been receiving 13 to 20 calls per day from homeowners looking to strengthen their homes.

To qualify, applicants must:



Own a home in Florida

Be at least 18 years old

Meet the program requirements

The program also provides temporary housing assistance while construction is underway.

Act Fast: Limited Funding Available

FISH of SANCAP encourages homeowners to apply as soon as possible before funding runs out.

For more information or to apply, visit Elevate Florida’s application portal or call 877-ELEV8FL (877-353-8835).

For local assistance, FISH of SANCAP is available at (239) 472-4775.