Eight people rescued from water after boat capsizes, FWC says

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that people had to be rescued after a boat in Sanibel took on water, over the weekend.

FWC said on Saturday, March 15, FWC officers, the coast guard, Sanibel police, and Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene.

A 23-foot vessel with eight people on board had been anchored just off of Lighthouse Beach. While trying to leave the beach, it took on water, and capsized. Everyone on board ended up in the water, according to FWC.

Lee County deputies and two other people rescued them from the water, taking them to a nearby boat ramp.

One of the people was hospitalized and later released. Everyone else was not injured, FWC reports.

This is an ongoing investigation.